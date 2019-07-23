30 homes threatened, 1 destroyed in Paragonah brush fire

ST. GEORGE — Authorities say a human-caused fire that burned through several acres in the town of Paragonah on Monday destroyed one home and six other structures, as air tankers and firefighters battled the blaze for hours.

At 4:20 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire reported off 100 South in Paragonah, a town in Iron County with a population of just over 500 residents.

The fire burned through 15 acres fueled by dry grass and brush. Air operations were initiated, and less than an hour later air tankers began dropping retardant on the flames that continued to burn in close proximaty to homes and other structures.

Authorities determined that the fire was started by equipment that caught the dry grass on fire and then began to spread.

No injuries or evacuations were reported. Mike Melton, area fire management officer for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, said that according to the final report, one home and six outbuildings were destroyed in the blaze, while 30 other homes were also threatened.

The fire was extinguished using 11 engines, three water tenders, one bulldozer and two single-engine air tankers.

Agencies that assisted in firefighting efforts included the Cedar City, Parawan, Paragonah and Brian Head fire departments; Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands; the Bureau of Land Management; U.S. Forest Service; Iron County Sheriff’s Department; and the Parowan Police Department.

