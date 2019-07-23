Hiker rescued from The Subway at Zion National Park

The Subway in Zion National Park, date not specified | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Park officials called Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue after a hiker found himself unable to finish his hike Monday in Zion National Park.

According to park spokesman Eugenne Moisa, a 48-year-old man began hiking The Subway Sunday afternoon and stayed in the park overnight after he found that he was unable to finish the hike that evening. Park officials called search and rescue at 8 a.m. the following morning.

“He couldn’t finish the hike, and he asked for help,” Moisa said.

When search and rescue reached him, the hiker said he was unable to finish the hike. A helicopter from the Grand Canyon National Park was paged to help retrieve the hiker from his location.

Once he was safe, Moisa said the hiker refused medical attention and was released to his family, who were waiting inside of the park.

Understanding the skills necessary for a hike is extremely important, Moisa said, and knowing when to ask for help – as the hiker did – is crucial.

Listen to your body, and know what you’re able to do. Don’t put yourself in that situation if you don’t think you can handle it. Don’t over exert yourself; hike smart. We’re here to help and assist when you can’t do it.

Park officials said the incident was not medical related.

The Subway is a 9-mile hike through the Left Fork of North Creek. The hike calls for crossing water and climbing boulders while visitors participate in route finding.

This report is based on statements from police and witness accounts and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: rrichardson@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @AvereeRyann

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.