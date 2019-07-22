Jan. 26, 1941 – July 14 2019

Roque Laborin Quiroz, age 78, passed away July 14 2019.

Roque (who went by Rocky) was born Jan. 26, 1941 in Colonia Dublan, Chihuahua, Mexico. He made his way to the U.S. at a young age, attending high school in Southern California. He went on an LDS mission to Mexico North, and upon his return, he attended and graduated from Brigham Young University.

Roque was a social worker for the Adult Probation and Parole in Salt Lake County through the 1980s. He lived with his wife and 5 children in Bountiful, Utah, until 1987 and then moved to St George, Utah. He loved driving to Mexico, taking his family yearly to visit loved ones. He worked with Feller Stone Inc. in St George to transport rocks and shells from Rocky Point, Mexico.

He is survived by his wife Blanche, his children, Ileen, Elisa, Hector, Thomas Quiroz and daughter Mary (Josh) Foremaster. He was a wonderful father who was adored by his children and will be greatly missed.

We’d like to thank the wonderful nurses at Seasons hospice and rehab.

Arrangements by McMillan Mortuary in St. George, 435-688-8880.