Woman dead, several children injured after single-vehicle rollover in Toquerville

A pickup truck rests against a cement barrier on state Route 17 near mile marker 4 in Toquerville, Utah, July 21, 2019 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

TOQUERVILLE — First responders were called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on state Route 17 Sunday evening after a Chevrolet pickup truck with four occupants struck a concrete barrier multiple times.

A 17-year-old girl with a learner’s permit was operating the pickup truck traveling east on SR-17 near mile marker 4 with a 31-year-old woman and several children under the age of 13.

According to a Utah Highway Patrol press release, the girl failed to negotiate “the swooping turn that leads into town” and lost control of the vehicle.

The pickup hit the concrete barrier twice before the driver overcorrected, hitting the barrier again. The vehicle rolled at least once before landing on its wheels.

The 31-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were ejected from the vehicle during the incident. Both were transported to nearby hospitals via ambulance.

The woman – identified as Patricia Holm of Colorado City, Arizona – later died from her injuries. The child was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive.

The driver and two girls – ages 10 and 13 years old – sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Their identities have not been disclosed due to their ages.

Sgt. Jake Hicks said the incident is still under investigation, but officials have ruled out the involvement of drugs and alcohol. Speed appears to be a factor, however.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

