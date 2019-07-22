New Colorado City medical facility begins construction, hiring processes

Colorado City, Arizona, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Creek Valley Health Clinic, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Things are falling into place for a new medical facility in Colorado City, Arizona.

Work on the Creek Valley Health Clinic’s first location began early last week and is expected to wrap up before the beginning of October.

“After that, it will take us a little bit of time to get everything ready for opening day, but we’re still shooting for around that end of the year or beginning of 2020 open date,” Creek Valley CEO Hunter Adams said.

While construction crews are working on the infrastructure, administrators are looking to hire for a number of positions in the coming months, including a human resources director, a chief financial officer and medical assistants.

Adams said the clinic is hoping to fill the HR director and CFO positions in the next two months, depending on funding, while medical assistants will be hired closer to opening.

“The biggest thing right now is the hiring,” Adams said.

The clinic is also hiring patient care representatives, schedulers, dental hygienists, licensed clinical social workers and more.

A new Creek Valley Health Clinic website is being built that will include information on treatments, as well as a career and patient portal.

“The patient portal is where patients can go in and schedule appointments, look at and pay their bills and kind of just houses – not the protected health information – but basically a place where patients can log in and interact with the clinic in that portal,” Adams said.

The clinic’s annual health fair will be traveling across state lines into Hildale this year. The event will offer participants health screenings, basic vision tests and athletic physical exams, among other services. It’s scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Water Canyon High School and is free and open to the public.

According to Adams, the fair was moved from its previous location in Arizona to allow for Utah-based care providers to offer their services. The clinic is working with a number of larger organizations for the event, such as Intermountain Healthcare, the University of Utah and Southwest Behavioral Health.

Adams said the clinic is looking for volunteers to help visitors navigate the event.

“I know it’s somewhat short notice, but we’ll always need volunteers,” he said. “We can always find things for volunteers to do.”

Creek Valley Health Clinic is a nonprofit organization managed by a 12-member board of directors representing the surrounding areas, including members from Apple Valley, Hildale, Colorado City, Centennial Park and Cane Beds. Adams said the board of directors is working to create an all-inclusive health clinic.

“We’re anticipated to serve everyone,” Adams said. “Whoever walks through our door, whether they’re locals, tourists, regardless of their insurance status, we are here to serve the entire community.”

Creek Valley Health Clinic will serve as a primary care provider conducting annual check-ups, behavioral health, preventive dental care, imaging, screenings and labs. Those interested in the open positions at the clinic can email careers@creekvalleyhc.com for more information. General questions and inquiries can be directed to support@creekvalleyhc.com.

