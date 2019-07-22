Elderly bicyclist transported to hospital after hitting vehicle

Written by Ryann Richardson
July 22, 2019
Cedar City Police vehicle, Cedar City, Utah, April 27, 2019 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City police responded to a personal injury call just before 7 a.m. on Monday after a bicyclist struck a vehicle on State Road 56.

According to Sgt. Clint Pollock, a 2000 Chevrolet 1500 pickup, and a 74-year-old bicyclist, were traveling westbound when the bicyclist hit the side of the vehicle, striking his head on the vehicle’s mirror. The elderly man appears to have not looked over his shoulder prior to entering the vehicle’s lane.

When first responders arrived on scene, the bicyclist was unconscious. He was transported to Cedar City Hospital via ambulance. No other injuries were reported.

Around 8:30 a.m., the bicyclist was again transported from Cedar City Hospital to Dixie Regional Medical Center via Intermountain Life Flight.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

“We would emphasize for both drivers as well as bicyclists to be aware of their surroundings and ensure, when merging into another lane, to check blindspots,” Pollock said. “Ensure that it’s safe to move over prior to moving over.”

Traffic was minimally affected. Pollock said drivers were initially moved to the inside lane for safety following the accident, which occurred in the outside lane.

The investigating officer is looking into charging the bicyclist for failure to yield.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

