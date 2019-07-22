Over 100 hoping to win $5,000 at Stephen Wade Auto Center’s ‘Red Tag’ sales event giveaway but only ‘1’ could win

Santiago Estrada wins $5,000 at Stephen Wade Auto Group's "Red Tag" summer sale event, Jul., 20, 2019, St. George, Utah | Photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In front of a packed showroom floor of well-wishers, over 100 of them waiting with bated breath, it came down to just “1” at Stephen Wade Auto Center’s “Red Tag” sales event.

With Canyon Media DJs from Planet 105.1, 99.9 KONY Country, 95.9 the Hawk and Sunny 101.5 on hand to rev up the crowd, Stephen Wade Chevrolet was full of smiling hopefuls Saturday morning for the second giveaway party for this year’s “$15k in 15 days” annual summer sale.

Planet 105.1’s Matt Wilber emceed the event and had the whole room laughing as Sunny 101.5’s Bill Logan helped him with the reverse drawing for this week’s $5,000 prize.

In the end, there can be only one. Coincidentally, this week it was lucky No. 1 that Santiago Estrada was holding in his hand as Wilber read off the final winning number.

Estrada looked surprised and smiled as he heard it called. Even the runner-up, along with many in the crowd, appeared happy to see him win.

Stephen Wade Auto Center’s marketing manager Jamie Bahlmann was there to present Estrada with his prize as he told the crowd he didn’t know what he wanted to do with the money yet. Although he did tell Wilber he wouldn’t be going to Mesquite.

“Not Mesquite. I will be paying my bills,” Estrada said laughing.

A second drawing was held after Estrada’s presentation for a $1,500 gift certificate to Ashley Home Store. Every person that qualified walked away with at least some type of prize.

The Stephen Wade “Red Tag” sales event continues with red-hot deals on almost every vehicle in their inventory which can also be found online, anytime. Plus, $5,000 is still up for grabs until the end of the month as their “$15k in 15 days” continues this Saturday.

Listen to your favorite Canyon Media stations every day for your chance to win the final $5,000 prize and remember there is still time to qualify this week by liking and following any Stephen Wade dealerships, including Mercedes-Benz of St. George, on social media and then taking a picture of a Stephen Wade red tag or a “selfie” at any of the red tag locations around town and posting it to social media with #WadeRedTag. Grab your family or friends and have some fun.

Selfie stations are located at Red Cliffs Mall, all three local movie theaters (Pineview Stadium 10, Sunset Corner Stadium 8, Main Street Cinema 6), the Washington City Community Center, Sand Hollow Aquatics Center and Bloomington Country Club.

No purchase is necessary; however, all qualifiers must be present to win.

The final $5,000 giveaway will be held at Stephen Wade Honda located at 1630 S. Hilton Drive, St. George on July 27, at 10 a.m.

Stephen Wade Honda general sales manager Chris Bergeson said he expects another full house and a lot of fun. Come on down and find out why you’ve got it made at Stephen Wade.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

