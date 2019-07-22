Team Fredette basketball camp in St. George will teach you what it takes to win; registration open

ST. GEORGE — Whether you are new to the hoops or already playing for a team, a new basketball camp coming to St. George promises to help you learn what it takes to win and how to be a complete, well-rounded player.

Being a complete player means more than being a good shooter, passer and ball-handler — the greatest players have mastered critical elements of the game, and those are things you’ll learn at the Team Fredette basketball camp.

The city of St. George recreation department is hosting the camp along with former University of Utah Ute player and current Head Coach of American Leadership Academy, David Reichner.

Reichner, who was also head coach of the American Basketball Association’s San Diego Surf, will be leading the basketball camp for all kids, grades Kindergarten through 12. Everyone is welcome.

Recreation supervisor Jordan Bird told St. George News the kids will learn valuable lessons on ball handling, form shooting, live ball stance (Triple Threat), attack dribble, proper screens and rebounding. Winners of competitions during camp will receive autographed pictures of Jimmer Fredette.

Individual skills are part of the lessons, but Bird said the meaning of teamwork will also be something participants gain from the experience. “They will just have fun with the games they’ll be able to play during the camp.”

Bird met Reichner at a basketball camp last year and had a chance to see him in action. He not only knows what it takes to be an athlete but he is also great working with the kids, he said.

As a former coach and player, Bird said Reichner has the perfect experience to help athletes achieve a higher level of play.

Bird said he is excited for the kids to have the chance to participate in the Team Fredette basketball camp

Basketball’s my favorite sport, so it’s always fun to see basketball camps come into town and work with the kids and give them that opportunity to improve on something that they might love and enjoy.

Registration is open until Friday, July 26, online or in person at City Commons, 220 N. 200 East, and at the city of St. George Recreation Center, 285 S. 400 East. Registration for additional children is $60 and is available online.

The camp will be held at Sunrise Ridge Intermediate school and will be divided into two age groups: Kindergarten through 6th grade from 9-10:30 a.m., and a 7th through 12th grade session will run from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunrise Ridge Intermediate School is located at 3167 S. 2350 East, St. George.

For more information contact Jordan Bird at 435-627-4593.

Event details

What: Team Fredette Basketball camp hosted by the city of St. George.

When: Monday, July 29, through Thursday, Aug. 1, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Sunrise Ridge Intermediate School, 3167 S. 2350 East, St. George.

Cost: $80 for first family member and $60 for any additional family members.

Information: Website.

•S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T•

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews