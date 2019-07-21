Experience life on the frontier during ‘Pioneer Day Picnic’ in Lees Ferry

A woman shows a handmade craft during "Pioneer Day Picnic" in Lees Ferry, Ariz., date not specified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

LEES FERRY, Ariz. — In commemoration of Pioneer Day, the National Park Service is inviting families to learn about life on the frontier and share in the Colorado River region’s long history as a meeting ground for travelers.

The public is invited the “Pioneer Day Picnic” this Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lonely Dell Ranch Historic Site in Lees Ferry.

“Bring a lunch to enjoy under the shade trees at this former pioneer homestead,” the National Park Service said in a press release.

Picnic festivities include craft and cooking demonstrations, lawn games, music, ranch tours and fruit picking in the orchard.

Lees Ferry is located in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, about 42 miles from Page, Arizona, via U.S. Route 89 south and U.S. Route 89A west.

Lonely Dell Ranch is located one mile down a gravel road with limited parking. The park service suggests that guests park in the 14-day parking lot and use the special event shuttle to reach the picnic grounds.

Lees Ferry is named for the Lee Family, Mormon pioneers that began a ferryboat operation in 1872 carrying travelers across the Colorado River. Today, Lees Ferry provides access to the Colorado River in over 700 miles of canyon country.

Pioneer Day is a Utah state holiday commemorating the settlement of the Salt Lake Valley by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Wednesday’s event is being held with support from Glen Canyon Conservancy and Pipe Springs National Monument.

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument.

Event details

What: “Pioneer Day Picnic.”

When: Wednesday, July 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Lonely Dell Ranch Historic Site in Lees Ferry.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

