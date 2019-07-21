Man arrested after allegedly attempting to break into camper with teenage girls inside

Stock image of Parowan Police Department vehicle, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to illegally enter a motor home occupied by two young teenage girls in Parowan Saturday night.

Arsenio Lorenzo Azule, 28, of Parowan, was booked into the Iron County Jail early Sunday morning. He was charged with second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling and misdemeanor intoxication in connection with an incident reported shortly before midnight on West 400 North.

The 911 caller reported that a man opened the door to a motor home and attempted to enter the camper, which was parked on private property with two teenage girls inside, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.

A Parowan Police officer responded and was told the suspect, later identified as Azule, was last seen near the 300 block of the same street where a white van was parked.

Azule was found standing amid tall grass near the van, the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement, noting that once the suspect spotted the officer, he jumped up and ran.

The officer got out of his patrol vehicle and yelled at Azule to stop, a command that allegedly went unheeded as the suspect continued running through the tall brush and then continued over a stack of construction materials with the officer in pursuit.

The officer deployed his Taser, which hit Azule in the back and caused him to fall to the ground where he remained immobilized for several seconds before jumping up and running again, according to the statement. The Taser was deployed a second time, this time immobilizing the suspect long enough for the officer to make his way around a large pile of debris and take the defendant into custody.

The officer recognized the man as Azule and smelled a “strong odor of an alcohol beverage coming from his breath,” the sworn statement said. The suspect’s gait reportedly appeared unsteady and his eyes were red and watery, prompting the officer to request a blood alcohol test, which Azule refused multiple times.

Azule was checked by EMTs from a responding ambulance at the scene. Three probes from the Taser were removed from his body, and after his vitals were checked, the defendant was transported to Cedar City Hospital where he was medically cleared before being transported to jail.

Investigators have yet to determine whether the defendant entered the camper knowing there were two young teenage girls inside or if he was trying to find a place to sleep in his apparently intoxicated state, Parowan Police Chief Mike Berg told Cedar City News Sunday.

“That’s the question right there,” Berg said. “We are still investigating the incident to determine the man’s intentions when he opened the door to that RV last night.”

The true answer may never be known, Berg said, adding that at the time of his arrest, Azule refused to answer any questions after as he was read his Miranda rights.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

