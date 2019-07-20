Washington Little League all-stars go undefeated at state tourney, qualify for regionals in California

Washington Little League all-star team players and coaches with championship banner after winning state tournament held in Cedar City, Utah, July 8-13, 2019 | Photo courtesy of David Cordero, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Washington City Little League all-star baseball team for boys age 12 and under recently won the state championship, going 5-0 over the weeklong state tournament held in Cedar City July 8-13.

Three of Washington’s victories were by one-run margins, said David Cordero, whose son David Jr. plays on the team. Of those, two were against local rival Dixie Little League, who were the defending state champions.

Washington started off the tournament with a 10-0 shutout win over Cedar American, which followed by a 5-4 victory over Dixie. In the Dixie game, Washington’s Dylan Banks drove in the game-winning RBI with a walkoff single, despite having to be carried off the field earlier in the game after being hit on the ankle with a line drive.

The following day, Washington played Dixie again, this time prevailing by one run in an offensive battle, 16-15.

Washington then faced the Cedar National all-stars in a best-of-three series for the title. Washington won 8-2 in the first contest Friday, with Drake Carroll pitching a complete-game victory.

Washington then pulled out an 11-10 victory in the championship game on Saturday, with Ryder Sherratt blasting a dramatic walk-off two-run homer in bottom of the last inning to clinch the title.

The 13 players on Washington’s roster are Dylan Banks, Drake Carroll, Devin Chandler, McCord Christiansen, David Cordero Jr., Kody Esplin, Paxton Madison, Helaman Manutai, Marcus McAllister, Brecken Park, Ryder Sherratt, Roah Wall and McKay Wright. The team is coached by Nate Esplin, assisted by Brad Carroll and Courtney Christiansen.

“The state tournament was very competitive and it took contributions from all 13 players to win the state title,” coach Esplin said, adding, “We had some difficult games where we had to come from behind, but the boys never gave up. From the fifth inning on, we outscored our opponents 27-6.”

The boys had high energy and kept a positive attitude throughout the entirety of all of our games,” Esplin added. “We feel honored to represent Washington City and the state of Utah in the western regionals.”

The regional tournament is scheduled to be held in San Bernardino, California, Aug. 4-10.

“To my knowledge, only two previous Washington teams have reached the regionals in San Bernardino, in 1980 and 2011,” Cordero told St. George News, noting that current Dixie State University outfielder and former Pine View standout Jagun Leavitt played on the 2011 team, as did former Lone Peak star pitcher Seth Corry, who currently plays for the Augusta GreenJackets, a minor league affiliate of the San Francisco Giants major league team.

The Washington players and coaches are currently raising money to help pay for travel and associated tournament expenses to the regional tournament in California. Click here to see their GoFundMe fundraising page.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews