One driver, two horses killed following collision on SR-6 in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY — A Milford man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on state Route 6 in Millard County on Friday morning.

In a statement released Saturday, the Utah Highway Patrol identified 62-year-old Randy Haddenham as the driver who died in the crash reported at the intersection of state Route 257 and U.S. Route 6 in Milford, approximately 54 miles north of Cedar City.

Haddenham was driving a blue Dodge pickup truck heading north on SR-257, while a second Dodge pickup pulling a horse trailer loaded with horses was heading west on SR-6. The driver of the blue vehicle did not stop or slow down before reaching the stop sign of SR-257, and instead continued into the intersection at full speed.

Meanwhile, the driver pulling the horse trailer attempted to stop once he noticed that the northbound truck was not going to slow. With the load of horses on board, he was unable to do so. Instead, the driver sped up in an attempt to clear the intersection to avoid being struck by the other pickup truck.

Nonetheless, the vehicles collided, completely severing the trailer in half and sending the horses spilling across the roadway, killing two of them and leaving at least one injured, UHP said.

The driver of the blue pickup, later identified as Haddenham, was thrown into the dash, and then the passenger’s side of the truck. He was later found dead at the scene.

SR-6 was closed for several hours during the investigation and cleanup.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

