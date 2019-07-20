Cars collide on Sunset sending 1 driver to hospital, dog shaken but uninjured

ST. GEORGE — A driver was transported to the hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Sunset Boulevard Saturday morning. According to police, the crash was triggered by a driver who ran a red light.

Shortly after 8 a.m. officers and emergency personnel responded to the intersection of West Sunset Boulevard and Westridge Drive. The crash involved a white Toyota Prius and a white Lexus SUV. The driver of the Toyota was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, St. George Police officer Andy Michelson said.

A small dog in the Lexus made it out of the crash a little shaken but was otherwise uninjured. “The dog was panting and seemed happy and just wanted attention from mom after the crash,” Michelson said.

Additional officers responded to the scene to direct traffic away from the crash.

After speaking with the drivers and a witness, officers determined that the Toyota was heading north on Westridge Drive while the Lexus was heading west on Sunset Boulevard.

The Lexus entered the intersection heading west and struck the passenger’s side panel of the Toyota as it passed through the intersection heading north. The impact spun both vehicles around and left the Toyota in the middle of Westridge partially blocking both directions of travel.

The woman driving the Toyota told officers the traffic light was yellow when she went through the intersection; however, the Lexus driver said the light for westbound traffic on Sunset was green as she continued through the intersection, a claim supported by a witness who also spoke to police.

The side airbags deployed in the Toyota upon impact. The vehicle sustained extensive damage to the rear passenger’s side. There was also significant frontal damage to the Lexus.

The Lexus driver reported she was uninjured, Michelson said, and both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Both vehicles were towed from the roadway and the woman driving the Toyota was later cited for failing to obey a traffic signal, Michelson said.

The St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

