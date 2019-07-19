Crash involving allegedly stolen vehicle clogs traffic on I-15

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A crash on Interstate 15 in the area between Exits 10 and 13 through Washington City involving a possibly stolen vehicle resulted in traffic congestion and at least one person being taken to the hospital.

The crash occurred around 3:50 p.m. when a truck ran into the back of a semitractor-trailer, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Larry Mower said.

The driver of the pickup apparently attempted to flee the scene on foot and was tackled by bystanders, Mower said.

The driver reportedly stole the truck from somewhere in St. George and was possibly driving recklessly on the highway when the crash occurred, Mower said.

The driver was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George for medical clearance and then booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane.

The crash also caused traffic in the area of the crash to back up for a time as responders dealt with the incident.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.