March 8, 1936 – July 18, 2019

Calvin (Cal) Rotas Durfey passed away at home July 18, 2019, in St. George, Utah.

He was born in Bicknell, Utah, to Rotas S. Durfey and Ethel Heaps Durfey on March 8, 1936. He grew up on the family farm outside of Bicknell, graduating from Wayne High School in 1954. After graduating from high school and attending college for one semester, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served honorably for four years.

In 1956 he married Shanna Rae Mathis of Loa, Utah, in the Salt Lake Temple. They had five children, Douglas (Joan) Durfey, Dana (Daryl) Brooks, Dexter (Candice) Durfey, Diane Card and David (Kimberly) Durfey. Shanna passed away in 1988 in St. George. In 1989 he married Ann Pratt in the St. George Temple. Ann’s three children, James (Jennifer) McCormick, Cynthia (Frank) Duty and Amelia (Shane) Haycock, were added to his family.

Cal was an educator, having taught in public schools and worked as an administrator in Utah and Canada for 37 years, in addition to teaching classes at several universities. He also served as an elected member of the school board in the Washington County School District. He held an associate’s degree from Southern Utah University, a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University, a master’s degree from the University of Utah and a doctorate from Brigham Young University. He remained a true BYU Cougar for the remainder of his life.

Cal was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings during his life time. He and Ann served one local service mission and three foreign missions (South Africa, Germany and Hong Kong) together. He also served in the St. George temple for several years.

Cal is survived by his wife, Ann, his eight children, 39 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.

Services

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26, at the St. James Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1095 St. James Lane, St. George, Utah, at 11 a.m.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 25, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Spilsbury Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be at the St. George Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Washington County School District Foundation: 121 West Tabernacle, St. George Utah 84770. Donations may also be made online.