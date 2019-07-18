Christopher Gray

Written by Obituaries
July 18, 2019

Jan. 23, 1993 – July 15, 2019

Christopher Gray passed away at age 26 on July 15, 2019. He was born Jan. 23, 1993, in Lander, Wyoming.

Christopher was an Eagle Scout. He loved debate and participated in the state championships in high school. He graduated from Woods Cross High School in 2011.

Christopher was intelligent, energetic and artistic, with a quick smile and a love of laughter. He was optimistic and up for any adventure. He loved drawing, writing, cooking and travel. He had a big heart and was always willing to help others.

Christopher is survived by his father and mother, Steve and Rachel Gray; his two brothers: Nicholas and Patrick; and grandparents: Laurence and Alice Gee, and Helen Gray. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Mack Gray Sr.

Services

  • Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah.
  • Loved ones and friends may call from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to the services.
  • Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Obituaries Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.

Posted in ObituariesTagged