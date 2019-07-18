Jan. 23, 1993 – July 15, 2019

Christopher Gray passed away at age 26 on July 15, 2019. He was born Jan. 23, 1993, in Lander, Wyoming.

Christopher was an Eagle Scout. He loved debate and participated in the state championships in high school. He graduated from Woods Cross High School in 2011.

Christopher was intelligent, energetic and artistic, with a quick smile and a love of laughter. He was optimistic and up for any adventure. He loved drawing, writing, cooking and travel. He had a big heart and was always willing to help others.

Christopher is survived by his father and mother, Steve and Rachel Gray; his two brothers: Nicholas and Patrick; and grandparents: Laurence and Alice Gee, and Helen Gray. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Mack Gray Sr.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah.

Loved ones and friends may call from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to the services.

Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.