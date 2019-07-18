Driver sent to hospital after semi blows tire, crashes in Virgin River Gorge

A semitractor-trailer rests against the canyon wall after a crash on Interstate 15 in the Virgin River Gorge, Mohave County, Ariz., July 18, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire and Rescue, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 70-year-old driver was sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 15 in the Virgin River Gorge early Thursday morning.

At 4:25 a.m. troopers were dispatched to the crash on southbound I-15 near mile marker 22 in Mohave County, Arizona, involving a 2017 Freightliner semitractor-trailer, Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Bottoms said.

Bottoms said the driver suffered multiple injuries, including “significant” lacerations to his leg and head, as well as pain in his neck and back. The driver was loaded into an ambulance and transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George for evaluation and treatment.

At the time of the crash, the semi was southbound on the interstate when the right front tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the truck. As he tried to regain control, the semi veered and collided with the canyon wall in the outside shoulder of the roadway.

The semi sustained significant damage and was towed to St. George. By 8:30 a.m., Bottoms said the scene was cleared without impacting traffic.

The driver was not cited, Bottoms said.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire and Rescue, the St. George Fire Department and the Arizona Department of Transportation.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

