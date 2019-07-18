Driver sent to hospital after semi blows tire, crashes in Virgin River Gorge

Written by Cody Blowers
July 18, 2019
A semitractor-trailer rests against the canyon wall after a crash on Interstate 15 in the Virgin River Gorge, Mohave County, Ariz., July 18, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire and Rescue, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 70-year-old driver was sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 15 in the Virgin River Gorge early Thursday morning.

A semitractor-trailer rests against the canyon wall after a crash on Interstate 15 in the Virgin River Gorge, Mohave County, Ariz., July 18, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire and Rescue, St. George News

At 4:25 a.m. troopers were dispatched to the crash on southbound I-15 near mile marker 22 in Mohave County, Arizona, involving a 2017 Freightliner semitractor-trailer, Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Bottoms said.

Bottoms said the driver suffered multiple injuries, including “significant” lacerations to his leg and head, as well as pain in his neck and back. The driver was loaded into an ambulance and transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George for evaluation and treatment.

At the time of the crash, the semi was southbound on the interstate when the right front tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the truck. As he tried to regain control, the semi veered and collided with the canyon wall in the outside shoulder of the roadway.

The semi sustained significant damage and was towed to St. George. By 8:30 a.m., Bottoms said the scene was cleared without impacting traffic.

The driver was not cited, Bottoms said.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire and Rescue, the St. George Fire Department and the Arizona Department of Transportation.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings. 

 

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Cody Blowers Cody Blowers was raised in South San Francisco, California. A 2013 graduate of Colorado Technical University, Cody earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in paralegal studies. Through the course of her academic studies she discovered that writing is her true passion, and she is committed to providing credible, integrated news coverage. Cody joined St. George News in 2015, and when she’s not busy chasing the news, she can generally be found chasing her young granddaughter, Kali.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , ,