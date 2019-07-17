Dec. 11, 1935 – June 3, 2019

Mari Ann Tillia Von Ohlen passed away June 3, 2019, at her home in St. George, Utah. She was born Dec. 11, 1935, in Anamosa, Iowa, to Charles and Clara Lake Tillia.

Mari Ann graduated from Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa, and taught 1st grade. On June 6, 1956, she married the love of her life, John Von Ohlen. They raised three children together and established homes in Poughkeepsie, New York; Rochester, Minnesota; Pine Island, Minnesota; San Jose, California; and St. George, Utah. In each place they lived, they formed lifelong friendships. John and Mari Ann built a cabin on Swede Lake in Wisconsin that became a place for family and friends to gather creating wonderful memories for all.

Mari Ann was a homemaker and a loving wife and mother. She volunteered at Pine Haven Nursing Home in Pine Island and also served on the Pine Haven Board of Directors for several years. Mari Ann enjoyed cooking, entertaining and playing golf. She was the life of the party and had a wonderful witty personality. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Mari Ann is survived by her children: Kathy Gonzales, Bill (Sonja) Von Ohlen and Patrice (Jerry) Fuchs; as well as her sister, Carolyn Tillia; brother, Father Marc Tillia; her grandchildren; great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Von Ohlen; her parents; her sister, Dorothea Parry; and brothers: Jack Tillia and Tom Tillia.