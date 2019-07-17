Hourslong warrant service in St. George prompts SWAT response

St. George SWAT team responds to a warrant service in St. George, Utah, July 17, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Jared Languein, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police in the Middleton area of St. George are reportedly performing a warrant service that has lasted more than two hours as of Wednesday night.

Updated July 18 at 10:45 a.m.: Officials arrest man after 2-hour warrant service, SWAT response in St. George.

St. George Police officers with guns drawn initiated the warrant service shortly after 7 p.m. at a residence on 2056 Middleton Drive in the Casita Del Sol town home community. Witnesses in the area say police have been using a bullhorn to alert residents of the home that they are under arrest and must exit the premises.

As the evening has progressed, the police response has elevated, including the deployment of the St. George Police Department’s SWAT team and K-9 units. Multiple Gold Cross Ambulances were also dispatched to the scene.

Several residents outside the scene are reporting to St. George News that they have not been allowed back into their homes for the duration of the standoff.

St. George News’ inquiry to St. George Police into the nature of the situation was not answered as of Wednesday night.

This is a developing story.

