May 8, 2019

Peter Rocco D’Engenis III, age 75, passed away May 8, 2019. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and resided in South Windsor, Connecticut, until retiring to Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, in 1999. He moved to Hurricane, Utah, four years ago.

He was preceded in death by his parents Peter D’Engenis II and Ann Catlett. He is survived by his wife Katherine, his two sons Peter and Jason, daughter-in-law Andrea, grandchildren Peter and Bella, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His final resting place will be the Gate of Heaven cemetery in Silver Spring, Maryland.