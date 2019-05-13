Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, May 11-12.
St. George Regional Airport runway shut down when plane makes ‘belly-landing’
ST. GEORGE – A mechanical malfunction on an airplane attempting to land at the St. George Regional Airport resulted in a brief closure of the airport’s runway Saturday morning.
4 teens involved in rollover on steep road near airport; 1 sent to hospital
ST. GEORGE — An SUV with four teenage occupants rolled after the driver reportedly took a curve too fast, leaving one youth injured Saturday evening.
St. George man deemed ‘danger to the public’ after allegedly exposing himself to kids
ST. GEORGE — A man with a pending forcible sex abuse case was arrested Saturday for allegedly exposing himself to children on multiple occasions.
Every green thumb needs to see this checklist for gardening tips in May
FEATURE — April showers bring May flowers — as well as a plethora of gardening tasks.
Utah State University Extension’s Gardener’s Almanac provides a checklist for each month as well as links for tips and other helpful information. Here is May’s checklist for Southern Utah’s gardeners:
Southern Utah man pleads guilty to shooting up substation, faces 8 years in prison
ST. GEORGE — It’s been almost three years since a man shot at and damaged an electrical substation in Kane County. Now, he’s facing 96 months in federal prison and a hefty fine.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.
