Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Written by Mikayla Shoup
May 13, 2019
A Piper Comanche aircraft is towed from the runway after the pilot landed at the St. George Regional Airport with the landing gear up, St. George, Utah, May 11, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, May 11-12.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for the five honorable mention stories.

St. George Regional Airport runway shut down when plane makes ‘belly-landing’

A Piper Comanche aircraft is towed from the runway after a malfunction forced the pilot to land at the St. George Regional Airport with the landing gear up, St. George, Utah, May 11, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A mechanical malfunction on an airplane attempting to land at the St. George Regional Airport resulted in a brief closure of the airport’s runway Saturday morning.

4 teens involved in rollover on steep road near airport; 1 sent to hospital

A Subaru sits on its side as it is pulled upright by a tow truck operator after a rollover on Airport Road, St. George, Utah, May 11, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An SUV with four teenage occupants rolled after the driver reportedly took a curve too fast, leaving one youth injured Saturday evening.

St. George man deemed ‘danger to the public’ after allegedly exposing himself to kids

St. George Police vehicles | File photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man with a pending forcible sex abuse case was arrested Saturday for allegedly exposing himself to children on multiple occasions.

Every green thumb needs to see this checklist for gardening tips in May

Stock image | Photo courtesy of Utah State University Extension, St. George News

FEATURE — April showers bring May flowers — as well as a plethora of gardening tasks.

Utah State University Extension’s Gardener’s Almanac provides a checklist for each month as well as links for tips and other helpful information. Here is May’s checklist for Southern Utah’s gardeners:

Southern Utah man pleads guilty to shooting up substation, faces 8 years in prison

An undated photo of the Buckskin Electrical Substation in Kane County, which Stephen Plato McRae, 59, pleaded guilty to damaging on Friday, May 10, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Kane County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — It’s been almost three years since a man shot at and damaged an electrical substation in Kane County. Now, he’s facing 96 months in federal prison and a hefty fine.

The top 5 honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

