Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

A Piper Comanche aircraft is towed from the runway after the pilot landed at the St. George Regional Airport with the landing gear up, St. George, Utah, May 11, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, May 11-12.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for the five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE – A mechanical malfunction on an airplane attempting to land at the St. George Regional Airport resulted in a brief closure of the airport’s runway Saturday morning.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — An SUV with four teenage occupants rolled after the driver reportedly took a curve too fast, leaving one youth injured Saturday evening.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A man with a pending forcible sex abuse case was arrested Saturday for allegedly exposing himself to children on multiple occasions.

Read complete story here.

FEATURE — April showers bring May flowers — as well as a plethora of gardening tasks.

Utah State University Extension’s Gardener’s Almanac provides a checklist for each month as well as links for tips and other helpful information. Here is May’s checklist for Southern Utah’s gardeners:

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — It’s been almost three years since a man shot at and damaged an electrical substation in Kane County. Now, he’s facing 96 months in federal prison and a hefty fine.

Read complete story here.

The top 5 honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup