Drivers blame each other for crash caused by running a red light on Riverside

ST. GEORGE — The drivers involved in a two-vehicle collision on Riverside Drive Monday morning both claimed the other had run a red light and caused the incident, according to police.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 2450 East and Riverside Drive, St. George Police officer Andy Mickelson said.

The driver of a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on 2450 East, and after his light turned green, attempted to make a left turn onto Riverside Drive.

As he was making his turn, the driver of a gold Hyundai Elantra, who was traveling west on Riverside Drive, ran a red light and crashed into the bed of the truck. The driver of the Hyundai told police that his light had been yellow and that the other driver had been the one to run a red light.

“But the evidence appears that the pickup truck driver was proceeding on a left turn and the Hyundai ran a red light,” Mickelson said.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Hyundai were wearing their seat belts during the time of the incident, and the air bags were deployed in the car.

A passenger in the Hyundai received minor injuries in the collision but was not transported to the hospital.

A citation was issued to the driver of the Hyundai for failure to obey a traffic signal.

