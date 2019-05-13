Authorities find stolen vehicle burning in the desert near St. George

A Lincoln truck that was stolen and later found burning on Navajo Drive, St. George, Utah, May 13, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Adam Heyder, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are investigating a stolen truck that was found burning in the desert near St. George Monday morning.

Authorities received reports of a vehicle fire on the unpaved portion of Navajo Drive around 6:45 a.m., St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies, St. George Police and the St. George Fire Department responded to find a 2006 Lincoln Mark LT that had been completely burned.

“The vehicle was well involved in fire when we received the dispatch,” Fire Chief Robert Stoker said.

Police determined the truck belonged to a man living in St. George, who was unaware that the vehicle was missing. They determined it had been stolen from the driveway of the residence some time Sunday night.

“The owner didn’t know it was even missing until we called him to tell him it was burning in the desert,” Atkin said.

Police are investigating the incident to determine who stole the truck and whether it was set on fire intentionally.

Officers located evidence at the scene but because the incident is currently under investigation, police are unable to share any leads at this time.

“We’re just investigating to see how it got out there, and who took it there and all of that stuff,” Atkin said.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup