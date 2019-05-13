Legislative scorecard: How Southern Utah’s lawmakers rank among Sierra Club, Libertas Institute, others

The Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Utah, March 8, 2018. Gov. Gary Herbert has signed a law banning most abortions after 18 weeks of gestation, setting the stage for a legal showdown. | Associated Press file photo by Rick Bowmer, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Following the conclusion of the 2019 legislative session in March, St. George News created a scorecard showing how state lawmakers representing Southern Utah voted on the matters our readers followed most.

In the same vein, various organizations and interest groups ranging from conservative to liberal have also tallied their own rankings of Southern Utah’s lawmakers.

Most recently, the Utah Sierra Club released its scorecard, wherein the majority of the Legislature received a failing grade on environmental issues. Other organizations with scorecards ranking legislators based on the issues include Planned Parenthood, the Libertas Institute, the Utah Taxpayers Association and Alliance for a Better Utah.

See the tally boards below for complete rankings of Southern Utah’s legislators, all of whom are members of the Republican Party.

Scores

The Utah Sierra Club issued letter grades to state lawmakers. Those representing Southern Utah did not get passing grades. Statewide, the Senate averaged 54% and the House averaged 51%.

Representatives Score Senators Score Brad Last 38% – F Don Ipson 27% – F V. Lowry Snow 41% – F Evan Vickers 38 % – F Walt Brooks 40% – F David Hinkins 30% – F Rex Shipp 26% – F Ralph Okerlund 35% – F Phil Lyman 21% – F Merrill Nelson 53% – F Travis Seegmiller 25% – F

See the Sierra Club’s overall 2019 scorecard here.

Planned Parenthood, the reproductive freedom and women’s health advocacy group, was not pleased with the Utah Legislature this year. Among the bills that passed that were opposed by the organization include House bills 136 and 166, which ban abortion at 18 weeks and abortions performed based solely on a diagnosis of Down syndrome. Southern Utah’s lawmakers voted in favor of both bills.

Also on Planned Parenthood’s radar were House Bill 71, having to do with teaching contraception in schools, and Senate Bill 96, the Legislature’s take on Medicaid expansion. The group supported HB 71 but stood against SB 96.

Southern Utah’s legislators voted in favor of both bills. Their favorable vote for HB 71 gave the majority a 25% rating. The 33% comes from legislators being absent during a particular vote, thus being counted as neutral on the matter.

Representatives Score Senators Score Brad Last 25% Don Ipson 33% V. Lowry Snow 25% Evan Vickers 25% Walt Brooks 33% David Hinkins 25% Rex Shipp 25% Ralph Okerlund 25% Phil Lyman 25% Merrill Nelson 25% Travis Seegmiller 25%

See Planned Parenthood’s overall 2019 scorecard here.

The Libertas Institute, a libertarian-leaning think tank based in northern Utah, maintains an online “Legislator Index” that also ranks state lawmakers based on how they voted on particular issues.

The assigned scores note how closely lawmakers voted in accordance with libertarian and limited-government ideals, as expressed by the institute.

Representatives Score Senators Score Brad Last 54% Don Ipson 78% V. Lowry Snow 57% Evan Vickers 69% Walt Brooks 80% David Hinkins 82% Rex Shipp 75% Ralph Okerlund 57% Phil Lyman 97% Merrill Nelson 62% Travis Seegmiller 86%

The various bills Libertas supported and opposed can be found on the 2019 Libertas Legislator Index here.

The Utah Taxpayers Association stated the average score on tax-related issues for the Utah Senate was 82%, while the House was 73%.

This session saw the introduction of a behemoth tax bill that would have expanded Utah’s sales tax to services. The Utah Taxpayers Association opposed the bill, which was ultimately shelved in favor of further review.

As with other groups, the scores show the degree to which Southern Utah’s legislators voted in accordance with the organization’s views and policy goals.

Representatives Score Senators Score Brad Last 87% Don Ipson 80% V. Lowry Snow 75% Evan Vickers 81% Walt Brooks 90% David Hinkins 81% Rex Shipp 83% Ralph Okerlund 84% Phil Lyman 90% Merrill Nelson 77% Travis Seegmiller 70%

See the Utah Taxpayers Association’s overall 2019 scorecard and the list of bills it supported and opposed here.

Alliance for a Better Utah, a liberal-leaning government watchdog group, calls its scorecard the “Progress Report.” The report provides a ranking of legislators in relation to their support for “strong communities, equal rights, good government, and providing a sustainable future.”

Te alliance’s scorecard assigned letter grades to Southern Utah’s lawmakers based on how they voted in this year’s Legislature.

Representatives Score Senators Score Brad Last C Don Ipson D V. Lowry Snow C Evan Vickers C Walt Brooks C David Hinkins D Rex Shipp C Ralph Okerlund C Phil Lyman D Merrill Nelson C Travis Seegmiller D

An overall look at Alliance for a Better Utah’s 2019 scorecard can be found here.

