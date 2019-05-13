You don’t have to suffer in silence; learn ways to treat tinnitus at upcoming symposium

FEATURE — If you struggle with ringing in your ears, hearing garbled words or feeling a noticeable cognitive decline, you may be among the 50 million Americans suffering from the effects of tinnitus.

Tinnitus is the medical term for the condition of hearing sound in one or both ears when no sound is actually around you. It can be caused by damaged neural connections between the ear and the brain resulting in loss of hearing or clarity. Understanding speech can be difficult and background noise can seem simply overwhelming, and beyond the physical symptoms but largely as a result of them, tinnitus can lead to social isolation.

Tinnitus affects a wide variety of people, many of whom may have been exposed to continuous loud noises, such as factory workers, musicians and veterans. For nearly a third of those afflicted, the symptoms can be debilitating. But thankfully, there is hope.

Harvard Medical and M.I.T. trained neuroscientist and clinical audiologist Dr. Keith Darrow will return to Southern Utah on May 21 for a symposium titled “The Neuroscience of Tinnitus, Dementia and Impact of Hearing Loss on Your Brain Health” and to discuss a technological breakthrough.

Darrow has said that being able to communicate with colleagues, friends and loves ones is the key to living an active, engaged and healthy life. As one of the country’s leading experts on the cognitive benefits of medically treating tinnitus, hearing loss, associated risk of dementia and balance issues, Darrow will speak on May 21 about the most effective treatment option approved by the FDA and which will finally give those with tinnitus some relief: NeuroTechnology.

According to a research report summary from Dr. Darrow, more than a traditional hearing aid, NeuroTechnology can be used to address the full spectrum of hearing difficulties and tinnitus, from people with “normal hearing” but who have difficulty processing in noisy situations to individuals with severe to profound hearing loss.

New solutions, NeuroTechnology specifically, have also been shown to support brain function, including working memory, selective attention and processing speed. Clinical studies have proven it is highly effective at reducing ringing in the ears, restoring clarity, reducing background noise and improving cognitive function.

NeuroTechnology, once prescribed, can be custom fit to your specific needs and style of use. According to the summary, the invisible technology style can be custom fit deep within the ear canal and features automatic volume control, wireless streaming and sound and clarity comfort technology. These mini treatment options are “fast and precise enough to analyze and follow the dynamics of the entire auditory environment, and differentiate between speech and background noise.”

So if you have noticed a recent lack of clarity in hearing, ringing ears or inability to hear in the midst of other noise, NeuroTechnology may be the answer to your prayers.

Darrow’s symposium begins at 10 a.m. at the Holiday Inn St. George, located at 1808 S. Crosby Way. While this event is free to the public, seating is limited and reservations are required on the event website.

All attendees will also receive a free copy of Darrow’s best-selling Amazon book “Stop Living in Isolation,” which answers the most frequently asked questions he receives from patients across the country.

Call 435-216-5060 for more information or click here to schedule your free Dr. Darrow approved hearing and tinnitus treatment consultation today.

Event details

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews