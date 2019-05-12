2A baseball: Milford stuns Enterprise in back-to-back comeback wins for state title; photo gallery

Milford vs. Enterprise, 2A state baseball championship, St. George, Utah, May 11, 2019 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Enterprise headed into the final day of the 2A baseball state championship as the tournament’s only remaining undefeated team, but the Wolves were stunned by back-to-back comeback victories by the Milford Tigers for the 2A state title Saturday at Dixie State University.

Down 8-5 after six innings in the first championship game, the Tigers rallied to score six runs in the top of the seventh, led by a bases-clearing inside-the-park grand slam by Alec Williams that put Milford ahead for good, 9-8.

Milford’s 11-9 win in the first game forced a second “if necessary” championship game to be played, as Enterprise still had only one loss in the tournament.

In the rematch that followed, Enterprise managed to score four runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-2 lead, but Milford answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to regain the lead for good. The Tigers went on to win, 9-4.

Bryson Barnes, who was a reliever in the first game and started the second, ended up with both pitching wins for the Tigers, who finished the year 20-6 overall.

