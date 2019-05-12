St. George airport manager to speak on runway repairs ahead of 4-month closure

St. George Regional Airport Manager Richard Stehmeier will speak at the next Chamber Connect luncheon on May 15, 2019 in St. George, Utah | Photo courtesy St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Connect” luncheon for May will feature St. George Regional Airport Manager Richard Stehmeier, who will discuss current and future projects affecting the facility, including its planned shutdown for runway repairs this summer.

“With blue clay and other expansive soils working to undermine the integrity of a section of the St. George Regional Airport (SGU) runway, the airport will be closing from May 29 to Sept. 26, 2019,” states an announcement about the event sent to chamber members via email. “While crews work at an accelerated pace to repair 5,400 feet of runway, the City of St George Team led by Mayor Jon Pike is working with strategic partners to minimize impacts.”

The luncheon is scheduled to take place from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive. The cost is $15 per person for chamber members and $20 for nonmembers.

Advanced registration is highly recommended and may be done online at the St. George Chamber of Commerce event registration website.

Richard Stehmeier

Stehmeier has been in aviation for more than 30 years. He has worked both sides of the airport, in airfield management and as a pilot. For the past eight years he has been directing the growth of the St. George Regional Airport. During his tenure the airport has grown from one airline to four airlines (Delta, United, American and Allegiant Air) and flights have grown from four flights a day to 11 round trip daily flights to four major hubs.

Event details

What: “Chamber Connect” luncheon featuring airport manager Richard Stehmeier.

When: Wednesday, May 15. | Doors open 11:30 a.m.; program begins at noon.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Admission: $15 per person for chamber members, $20 for non-members. Advanced registration is highly recommended and may be done online.

