Every green thumb needs to see this checklist for gardening tips in May

FEATURE — April showers bring May flowers — as well as a plethora of gardening tasks.

Utah State University Extension’s Gardener’s Almanac provides a checklist for each month as well as links for tips and other helpful information. Here’s May’s checklist for Southern Utah’s gardeners:

Pests and problems

Monitor newly planted vegetables for cutworm and flea beetle

Monitor for cankerworm damage on scrub oak and Box Elder trees along the foothills.

Monitor for aphids on lush new spring growth on a variety of plants. Treat for aphids by using “softer” solutions such as spraying them with a hard stream of water or by using an insecticidal soap.

Monitor for slugs and snails. These pests thrive in moist, cool areas of the garden and landscape, feeding on a variety of plant hosts.

Protect Ash trees from the lilac-ash borer around the first of May

Control codling moth in apples and pears to reduce wormy fruit. For specific timing, see the Utah Pests Advisories.

Treat for powdery mildew on apples beginning when leaves are emerging (at ½-inch green) until June.

Watch for insect pests in raspberries from mid-May thru early June.

Watch for cutworm damage in turfgrass and new vegetable starts.

Monitor for damaging turfgrass insects. In areas previously damaged, consider a preventative (systemic) insecticide.

Written by UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews