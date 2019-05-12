17th annual Mesquite Amateur hosts hundreds of golfers, plenty of after-hours events

Stock image, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Over 640 amateur golfers from around the nation are prepping to grind it out May 27-31 at the second largest amateur tournament in the nation.

During the last week of May, hundreds of golfers descend upon Mesquite to battle it out in the Mesquite Amateur. Every year since 2002, Mesquite Gaming – owner of the Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel – hosts the tournament, which serves as a summer getaway for hundreds of amateur golfers.

The 17th annual Mesquite Amateur is a five-day, 54-hole, net stroke play tournament.

This year’s tournament features players from 40 states as well as 16 international competitors, some traveling from as far as Thailand, according to a press release from Mesquite Gaming. The tournament continues to attract a wide range of players with men ranging from ages 26 to 87 and nearly 150 women looking to win the trophy.

“The Mesquite Amateur serves as a great opportunity to highlight Mesquite as a premier golf destination in the United States and we’re fortunate to have the community support us year after year,” Christian Adderson, tournament director for Mesquite Gaming, said in the press release.

Each year, the tournament serves as an essential destination in golfers’ travel plans due to the pristine courses and after-hours events, including a Texas Hold’em championship, Cigars Under the Stars and multiple player dinners with raffle giveaways from participating sponsors, including Mesquite Resort Association, TaylorMade, Adidas, Callaway and Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits of Nevada.

As hundreds of amateur golfers prepare for their travels, one Mesquite teen will be announced as the winner of the annual Bruce King Memorial scholarship. One Virgin Valley High School senior will be awarded the $7,000 scholarship in memory of King, who participated in the first 10 years of the Mesquite Amateur before he died in 2012.

“Thanks to more than 60 local Mesquite volunteers, this tournament is continuously a fun and competitive experience for all participants,” Adderson said.

For more information about the Mesquite Amateur, visit the CasaBlanca Resort website or follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Instagram,Twitter and YouTube.

About Mesquite Gaming

Mesquite Gaming includes Virgin River Hotel/Casino/Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa. It owns and operates The Palms Golf Club and CasaBlanca Golf Club.

Combined, the two properties feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square-feet of casino space, with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables, 70,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, including an outdoor entertainment venue. For more information, visit the Mesquite Gaming website.

