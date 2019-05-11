4A state tennis: Pine View wins both doubles brackets, finishes 3rd overall

L-R: Pine View players Gibson Crawford, Jared Sudweeks, Jon Fairbanks and Mitchell Erekson after winning their respective doubles brackets at the state 4A tennis tournament at Liberty Park, Salt Lake City, Utah, May 11, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Pine View High School Athletics, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Region 9 tennis players were shut out of the finals in all three singles brackets at Saturday’s state 4A tournament, but the region was well represented in both doubles finals, as Pine View captured both doubles titles and Desert Hills earned one second-place finish.

Pine View wrapped up the two-day state tournament in Liberty Park with 12 team points, good enough for third place overall. Park City won the 4A title with 19 points, while runner-up Bonneville had 17.

The championship match in first doubles pitted Region 9 rivals Pine View and Desert Hills against each other yet again. Although Desert Hills twins Matt and Logan Seegmiller had beaten Pine View’s Jon Fairbanks and Mitchell Erekson in a dramatic come-from-behind victory at the region championships last week, things worked out in the Panthers’ favor on Saturday. Erekson and Fairbanks lost the first set 5-7, but came back to beat the Seegmillers in the next two sets, 6-3, 6-4 and capture first place at state.

Earlier Saturday morning, Erekson and Fairbanks had defeated Park City’s Dicesaris brothers, Dallen and Quinn. in the semifinals 7-6 (5), 6-4, while the Seegmilers had outlasted Bonneville duo Mitchell Holden and Jeremy Hopkins, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2, to advance to the title match.

Pine View also fared well in the No. 2 doubles bracket, as Region 9’s top-seeded Gibson Crawford and Jared Sudweeks made their way to face Bonneville’s Sam Hendrickson and Gavin Kofford in Saturday’s final. Crawford and Sudweeks won the first set 7-5, lost the second one 4-6, then came back with a 6-0 sweep in the third and deciding set.

In their semifinal match, Hendrickson and Kofford had outlasted Braden Williams and Nui Afualo of Desert Hills, 6-4, 7-6 (6). Meanwhile Pine View’s semifinal opponent Saturday morning was Logan’s Kimbal Ricks and Monson Brown, whom the Panthers beat in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0.

In other action Saturday involving Region 9 athletes, Liam Duffin of Desert Hills lost in the semifinals of the first singles bracket to Ryan Jeppson of Green Canyon, 6-1, 6-0. Meanwhile, in the lower portion of that same bracket, Dixie’s Stefan Balian, the No. 2 seed from Region 9, fell to Park City freshman and eventual champion Dylan Applegate, 6-2, 6-2.

Additionally, No. 3 singles player Lucas Jensen of Snow Canyon lost his semifinal match to Will Effrusy of Park City, who won 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

For complete final results, click here.

