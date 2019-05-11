Don Lyman

Jones Paint and Glass

Harold Jones started Jones Paint & Glass in 1938 after his parents, believing in his vision, took out a $300 loan for Harold, using their furniture as collateral. Three quarters of a century later, Jones Paint & Glass has grown from the modest one-man-show it was 7 decades ago into a flourishing company serving the Intermountain West. At Jones Paint & Glass, our main goal is to provide quality glass and paint products, exceptional service, and keep our customers satisfied with the work that we do. We’ve been in business in Utah since 1938, and we take pride in being one of the most trusted companies in the glass and paint industry.If you’re looking for paint and glass experts to help with your next project, come stop by and see what Jones Paint & Glass has to offer. When you hear the crash, we want you to think of Jones Paint & Glass.

jonespg.com 435-673-9644
122 South 1200 East

Ask a Local Expert: Feeling a draft? What to look for when purchasing energy efficient windows

May 11, 2019

Additional Videos

Ask a Local Expert: Not just for ‘crow’s feet,’ Botox used for ...

2 days ago
0

Ask a Local Expert: My toothache is miserable but is sedation dentistry right fo ...

Apr 21st, 2019
0

Ask a Local Expert: How do you know if you have sciatica? And if so, what’ ...

Apr 8th, 2019
0

Ask a Local Expert: What’s the difference between an insurance agent and a ...

Mar 19th, 2019
0

Ask a Local Expert: Does your 4-legged friend have what it takes to serve others ...

Mar 13th, 2019
0

Ask a Local Expert: How to keep on stepping and cope with ankle arthritis

Feb 28th, 2019
0

Ask a Local Expert: Besides treating skin conditions, how can a dermatologist ke ...

Feb 26th, 2019
0

Ask a Local Expert: How can an ultrasound help manage pain?

Feb 8th, 2019
0

Ask a Local Expert: How can genetic testing fit into overall health care?

Feb 1st, 2019
0

Ask a Local Expert: What are some cosmetic options available locally and are the ...

Jan 24th, 2019
0