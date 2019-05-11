Ask a Local Expert: Feeling a draft? What to look for when purchasing energy efficient windows

FEATURE — Whether you are purchasing a new home or remodeling an existing one, installing energy efficient windows can greatly reduce the amount of money you spend keeping your home a comfortable temperature.

Heat gain and heat loss through windows are responsible for 25% to 30% of residential heating and cooling energy use and it can be a real strain on the pocketbook, especially during times of the year when temperatures are extreme.

If you decide to replace your windows, you will have to make several decisions about the type of replacement you will make and the window experts of Jones Paint & Glass say there are a few important things to pay attention to when considering your purchase.

Learn more about purchasing energy efficient windows from the window experts at Jones Paint & Glass in the Ask a Local Expert video in the media player above.

Choosing the most efficient windows starts with finding what will work best for your particular climate. With Southern Utah’s typically hotter temperatures, windows will perform at their best when they are specifically designed to keep the heat out.

First of all, every window should have a National Fenestration Rating Council label which provides customers a reliable way to find out a window’s energy rating and properties, experts say.

The lower the number, the more efficient that window is for you.

Installing more efficient windows will not only help save money on your monthly utility bills and give you better comfort, they can also increase the light and views of your home because they do not require tinting in order to repel varying temperatures.

Whatever style, glass, color or lock options required, Jones Paint & Glass can help you find an energy efficient window to fit exactly what you need. Call now for a free on-site estimate at 435-673-9644 or request a quote today on their website.

For more local expert opinions on topics from bankruptcy and family law to sleep and oral wellness, click here.

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @andrewjpinckney