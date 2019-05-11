Chamber Action Committee to host county commissioners at free breakfast forum

L-R, Washington County commissioners Gil Almquist, Dean Cox and Victor Iverson, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Washington County Commission, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In an effort to help members better understand county issues, the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce’s Community Action Committee is hosting the “Washington County Breakfast Forum” with commissioners Gil Almquist, Dean Cox and Victor Iverson.

The event will be held at 7:30 a.m. on May 15 in the SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive. Intermountain Healthcare sponsors the breakfast, and the general public is invited to attend free of charge.

“The St. George Area Chamber Community Action Committee stays abreast of and weighs in on important local, state and federal issues that affect business,” Terri Draper, Community Action chairwoman, said in a press release from the committee. “We inform the chamber board and have recommended the past positions the board has taken in support of and/or to educate about Dixie State University’s proposed science building, the Lake Powell Pipeline, Proposition 1 (the ¼ cent sales tax that would have funded transportation), sign ordinances, and more.”

The committee sponsors breakfast forums with mayors, city councils, the Washington County Commission and state legislators, Draper added.

“We host these forums because it is important that our members have the opportunity to learn about work our local government officials are doing that affects business,” she said.

The chamber also partners with the Dixie State University Institute of Politics to sponsor forums during elections to help members make wise choices. While the chamber rarely endorses candidates, it produces questionnaires and other educational materials to reveal candidate positions on issues that affect business. Each year the chamber follows the state legislature closely and weighs in on legislation that impacts local business.

Join the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce at this opportunity to discuss the issues that are important to you with the county commissioners.

Event details

What: Washington County Breakfast Forum.

When: Wednesday, May 15, at 7:30 a.m.

Where: SelectHealth Auditorium, located on 1424 E. Foremaster Drive.

Cost: Free.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews