4 teens involved in rollover on steep road near airport; 1 sent to hospital

ST. GEORGE — An SUV with four teenage occupants rolled after the driver reportedly took a curve too fast, leaving one youth injured Saturday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a rollover reported on Airport Road to the west of St. George Regional Airport near Copper Cliffs Drive involving a blue Subaru hatchback, St. George Police Officer Travis Fincher said.

One of the teen occupants was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance with minor injuries.

The Subaru was traveling west at 40 mph on an unpaved section of Airport Road toward Copper Cliffs Drive when the driver approached a sharp curve in the road and lost control of the SUV, at which point it veered to the left and rolled over, Fincher said.

“Once he hit that gravel the SUV rolled and ended up upside-down,” he said.

All occupants were able to exit the vehicle on their own and reported they were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

No alcohol or drugs are suspected in the crash, Fincher said. “He was just going too fast for the curve and was cited for speed too fast for conditions.”

Personnel from St. George Police Department and St. George Fire Department responded to the scene. Gold Cross Ambulance sent three ambulances and a supervisor to assist due to the nature of the crash and the number of occupants involved.

A wrecker arrived and pulled the car upright before it was towed from the scene.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

