Woman rescued with Jaws of Life after vehicle collision

Written by Ryann Richardson
May 10, 2019

ST. GEORGE — Two people were transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center after the driver of an SUV ran a red light Friday afternoon.

The white Jeep Cherokee at Riverside Drive and Mall Drive on May 10 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

The black Chevrolet was traveling east on Riverside Drive when the driver ran a red light and collided with a white Jeep Cherokee traveling south on Mall Drive around 1:50 p.m., according to St. George Police officer Stan Thompson.

The Chevrolet was hit on the driver’s side door, and the driver was extricated from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life.

St. George Police issued a citation to the driver of the black SUV for failure to stop at a red light, Thompson said.

Following the accident, officers directed traffic as needed. The left turn lane on Riverside Drive turning onto Mall Drive was temporarily closed.

Injuries are not known at this time.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: rrichardson@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @AvereeRyann

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Ryann Richardson Averee Ryann Richardson was raised in central Ohio and graduated with her bachelor of science degree from Dixie State University in 2019. She is the former editor-in-chief of Dixie State University's student-run news organization, the Dixie Sun News; she also served as the news organization's news editor in past years. When she is not chasing news or networking, Averee enjoys spending time with her family and two rambunctious dogs, Malibu and Mookie.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , ,