Woman rescued with Jaws of Life after vehicle collision

ST. GEORGE — Two people were transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center after the driver of an SUV ran a red light Friday afternoon.

The black Chevrolet was traveling east on Riverside Drive when the driver ran a red light and collided with a white Jeep Cherokee traveling south on Mall Drive around 1:50 p.m., according to St. George Police officer Stan Thompson.

The Chevrolet was hit on the driver’s side door, and the driver was extricated from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life.

St. George Police issued a citation to the driver of the black SUV for failure to stop at a red light, Thompson said.

Following the accident, officers directed traffic as needed. The left turn lane on Riverside Drive turning onto Mall Drive was temporarily closed.

Injuries are not known at this time.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

