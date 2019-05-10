4A soccer playoffs: Desert Hills to defend state title after semifinal win over Mountain Crest

Desert Hill’s Sawyer Heaton put forth an outstanding performance, scoring three of his team’s five goals and completing the hat trick. Will Schroeder and Garrett Lewis scored the other two goals for the Thunder.

“It’s hard to pick just one guy that won the game for us,” Desert Hills head coach Benji Nelson said following the game. “We’re a team. Each individual has played a key part in our success this year.”

Mountain Crest’s goal was scored in the first half by Chase Oakey, who tipped the ball in on a penalty kick.

“We have just been taking it one game at a time, all year,” Nelson added. The Thunder are the defending 4A state champions, having shut out Park City 4-0 in last year’s title game.

“We’ve been to this point before, so we know what it takes and we’re ready,” Nelson said.

Desert Hills will face Sky View in the 4A championship game Saturday at 5 p.m. at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy. Sky View outlasted Mountain View 1-0 in the other semifinal game Friday night at Herriman High.

— Written by Megan Cafarelli, with additional reporting by Jeff Richards