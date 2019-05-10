Zion, Springdale shuttles start summer schedule; visitors advised of continued trail closures

Shuttles parked by the maintenance facility at sunset, Zion National Park, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Teresa Soper, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Zion National Park and the town of Springdale will begin operating their summer schedule for shuttle service in town and through the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive starting Sunday.

The shuttles will operate through Sept. 29. The park shuttle is mandatory and will take visitors from the Visitor Center through the canyon, making nine stops along the way. The shuttle service also makes nine stops through the town of Springdale. The scenic drive through the canyon will be closed to private vehicles while the shuttles are running except for those staying at the Zion Lodge.

Starting Sunday, shuttles in the main Zion Canyon will depart from the Visitor Center beginning at 6 a.m., running in 15-minute intervals for the first two hours, then varying intervals leading up to the final bus, which will leave the Visitor Center at 8:30 p.m. (see detailed schedule below).

The last bus returning from the end of the route at the Temple of Sinawava will leave at 9:15 p.m. to connect to a bus going into Springdale.

Shuttles in Springdale will also run at varying intervals starting at 7:10 a.m. through 10:15 p.m.

Visitors to Zion National Park should be aware of various trail closures in the park. The Kayenta Trail and Upper Emerald Pools Trail remain closed due to a landslide that has continued to settle since July 2018. The East Rim Trail, as well as total access to Hidden Canyon and access from Zion Canyon to Observation Point, remain closed due to a landslide and an unstable overhanging boulder since January 2019.

As reported at the end of April, as those areas continue to dry out from heavy precipitation over the winter, staff will assess each to determine the next steps for stabilization and alternatives for repair. Visitors are encouraged to check on trail conditions at park visitor centers and the Zion National Park website.

