Southern Utah weekend weather: Heavy rain with flash flood potential to start off the weekend

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern Utah will mostly cloudy skies and rain for the beginning of the weekend. Officials are also urging caution due to the high possibility of flash floods.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Lake Powell area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories. And for a look at this weekend’s events, check out the St. George News TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino.

St. George

Friday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 72 and low of 54, with east winds of 5-8. There’s a 80% chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 74 and low of 55, with west-northwest winds of 5 mph. There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 80 and low of 57, with east winds of 5 mph.

Cedar City

Friday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 57 and low of 42, with south winds of 8-13 mph. There’s a 100% chance of rain before noon, then showers and a possibility of thunderstorms after noon.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 62 and low of 43, with north winds of 5-7 mph. There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 67 and low of 45, with north winds of 3-6 mph. There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Zion National Park/Springdale

Friday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 61 and low of 39, with south-southeast winds of 12-17 mph. There’s a 80% chance of rain before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 64 and low of 39, with north winds of 5 mph. There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a high of 69 and low of 41, with north-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Lake Powell/Bullfrog Basin/Halls Crossing

Friday

Cloudy with a high of 67 and low of 47, with north winds of 5-7 mph. There’s a 60% chance of rain before noon, then a possibility of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 73 and low of 49, with north-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 78 and low of 51, with northeast winds of 5 mph.

Weather warnings and advisories

A hazardous weather outlook is in place for the areas of Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell and Southern Utah mountains.

Strong easterly canyon winds will continue along portions of the northern Wasatch Front Friday morning, with the strongest winds expected near Farmington Canyon. This may impact travel along some north to south oriented routes.

In addition, moderate to heavy rain will continue Friday morning across Southern Utah, transitioning to showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and lightning are possible with any storms that develop.

Warming temperatures will accelerate snowmelt at middle and higher elevations during the weekend. This will lead to streams and rivers running high, fast and cold across the outlook area through the remainder of the spring.

A flood advisory also remains in effect until 9 a.m. Friday for southern Washington County, where heavy rainfall was detected early Friday morning.

This heavy rain will continue to cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. Area rivers and streams will continue to run high, as well as normally dry washes.

According to the National Weather Service, areas that are susceptible to flooding include St. George, Washington, Hurricane, Santa Clara, La Verkin, Ivins, Toquerville, Leeds, Virgin, Motoqua, Pintura, Bloomington, Gunlock, Veyo, Snow Canyon State Park and Goldstrike.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

