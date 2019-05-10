Michael Ray to release new single in advance of KONY Country ‘4th of July Celebration’ performance

Album cover from Michael Ray's second album "Amos" | Photo courtesy of Michael Ray, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — To say country singer-songwriter Michael Ray is having an incredible year would be a bit of an understatement.

He’s traveled the world playing 120 shows to more than 1 million fans, been nominated for the Academy of Country Music’s New Artist of the Year and had a No. 1 song with “One That Got Away.” On top of that, while still on tour, he is also currently planning his wedding with country singer Carly Pearce.

Most people would agree it has been nothing short of awesome. And the year is not even half over.

As the headliner of this year’s 99.9 KONY Country “4th of July Celebration,” Ray will officially release his latest song “Her World Or Mine” from his critically acclaimed second album “Amos” on Monday.

Ray told St. George News he is excited for the track to finally have a moment of its own as a single.

“This release, to me, is a bit more complex and personal,” he said, adding that it has been incredible to watch his fans truly connect with the song, whether it is on social media or when they see him playing it live.

No stranger to heartbreak himself, Ray said he thinks “Her World Or Mine” has resonated so strongly because everyone can relate to the heartache of breakups and probably see themselves in the song.

With lyrics such as “for a while we had forever in our hands” and “that’s why one of us can’t understand,” Ray shares an open and introspective look into losing someone you love and how each of us attempts to move on.

A video released early for the soulful sounding breakup ballad is already nearing 4.5 million views on YouTube.

“No matter which side you are on – the one who has moved on or the one who is hanging on – everyone has been there at some point in their life,” he said.

KONY morning show co-host Amy Chesley said she super excited for this year’s concert and fireworks extravaganza.

“Have you seen him? I’ve got three words for you: He is hot!”

Tickets for the show at Dixie State University Trailblazer Stadium go on sale at 10 a.m. May 24 online, but KONY listeners have an exclusive chance to win their seats early at special ticket stops all over town during the next two weeks.

“He’s like the biggest thing in country music right now,” Chesley said. “To have him in St. George is so cool.”

Listen to the “Marty and Amy in the morning” show every day at 7:15 a.m. to learn where you can catch up with your favorite KONY hosts that day and have a chance to win tickets to the most anticipated concert of the summer.

“Her World Or Mine” and more of Ray’s music can be accessed on his official website and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @michaelraymusic.

Ticket stop rules

All Canyon Media rules apply unless otherwise noted below.

Must be 18 or older.

You can only win once per broadcast.

Same household can win at each ticket stop.

Must be present to enter and win.

Must show identification to win.

One entry per person.

No cash value.

Employees of ticket stop locations are not eligible to win.

Vouchers must be redeemed at Canyon Media (3143 S. 840 East No. 100) May 31-June 7.

Must show ID to redeem tickets.

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews