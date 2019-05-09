Dr. William Plumb

Dr Plumb attended New York State University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, and later worked as an associate in western New York where he was featured as one of the top 50 Healthcare Providers by Buffalo Business First. He currently resides in St. George with his wife Kari and their 4 children.

plumbdental.com 435.673.9606
27 West 100 South

Ask a Local Expert: Not just for ‘crow’s feet,’ Botox used for a variety of cosmetic treatments

May 9, 2019

Additional Videos

Ask a Local Expert: My toothache is miserable but is sedation dentistry right fo ...

Apr 21st, 2019
Struggle with tooth sensitivity?

Sep 4th, 2018
How has dentistry changed?

Aug 13th, 2018
Struggling with a gummy smile?

Jul 27th, 2018
When should I start taking my kids to the dentist?

Jun 12th, 2018
Do I need a filling or a crown?

May 17th, 2018
The Impact and Evolution of Dental Implants

Feb 23rd, 2018
What does the maximum on my dental insurance really mean?

Oct 2nd, 2017
How do I get back to smiling more often?

May 22nd, 2017
Same day crown during the same dentist visit?

Apr 18th, 2017
