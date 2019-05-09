Ask a Local Expert: Not just for ‘crow’s feet,’ Botox used for a variety of cosmetic treatments

FEATURE — For people wanting to combat the signs of aging, Botox has become one of the most popular cosmetic treatments available on the market today.

Over 6 million Botox injections are administered every year, and Dr. William Plumb of Plumb Dental said it is an effective way to diminish fine lines and wrinkles or get rid of them all together.

Botox is the trade name for a purified protein that blocks the transmission of signals from the nerves to the muscles. After only a small amount is placed under the skin, it temporarily paralyzes the muscles, and the skin begins to smooth out.

Although mainly know for reducing wrinkles, beyond cosmetic uses, Botox can also be used for treating eye disorders like crossed eyes, uncontrolled blinking and lazy eye, muscle spasms and excessive sweating. It has also been found highly effective in treating migraines.

The virtually painless procedure is quick, Plumb said, generally only taking around 10 minutes to complete. Within a week, patients will begin to see improvement, and usually by a month after, they will have noticeably smoother skin and a more youthful appearance.

Plumb said the most common areas treated are wrinkles in the forehead, between the eyes, corners of the eyes, crow’s feet and pucker lines around the mouth, and the effects generally last three to six months after the procedure.

There is no numbness or sagging, and “the results are incredible,” he said.

