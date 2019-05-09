Weather service issues flash flood warning for Washington, Kane counties

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a flash flood warning for east central Washington County and west central Kane County. It’s in effect through 8:15 a.m.

The warning noted that at 5:22 p.m. Zion National Park officials reported flash flooding through most of the slot canyons and creek drainages across the eastern portion of the park.

In addition to the park, locations that are likely to experience flooding are Springdale and Rockville.

Precautions

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of washes and low-water crossings that are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

During any flood emergency, stay tuned to official weather reports via radio, television and social media. Cell phone users can also sign up to receive weather alerts as text messages. You can also follow St. George News and Cedar City News for weather alerts and updates relevant to Southern Utah.

