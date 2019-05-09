‘Concert in the Park’ to feature local country musician Eric Dodge

2018 file photo of Eric Dodge by Sheldon Demke, St. George News, music notes image by nezezon2/iStock/Getty Images Plus, park photo by wat/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An experienced singer and a household name in the local country music circuit, Eric Dodge will perform at St. George’s “Concert in the Park” Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Vernon Worthen Park. It’s the second of six free concerts that take place on the second Monday of each month through September.

“What a thrill it is to have Eric Dodge perform in our city. He is a great example of a person following his dreams and encountering great success because of them,” Gary Sanders, the city’s community arts and exhibits manager, said in a recent news release announcing the event. “Eric is a wonderful person, talented entertainer and he is beloved by audiences.”

Dodge has performed hundreds of shows all over the United States and Canada. He has opened for many of Nashville’s finest country music stars, including the late Chris LeDoux, Diamond Rio, Little Texas, John Michael Montgomery, Justin Moore, Collin Raye, SheDAISY, Terri Clark, Julianne Hough, Clint Black, Travis Tritt, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis and Carrie Underwood at the Stadium of Fire in Provo in front of more than 50,000 people.

Dodge has released eight full-length albums and written two books, including 2013’s. “Baby Steps to Music Industry Success” and his 2015 signature self-help book “Why Not Today? Face Your Fears and Chase Your Dreams!” He is also a member of the National Speakers Association, giving musical keynote addresses in corporate settings.

But above it all, Dodge is a country boy at heart. When not on stage performing his favorite songs, he rides horses and 4-wheelers or camps at his family’s ranch. He also loves anything outdoors, including fishing and hiking.

This summer’s remaining schedule for the Concert in the Park series is as follows:

June 10: Michael Barrow and the Tourists (folk/blues/rock).

July 8: The 4 Hims (barbershop quartet).

Aug. 12: The Famous Unknowns (show band).

Sept. 9: High Rocktane (cover band).

Event details

What: Country music performer Eric Dodge in concert, St. George’s “Concert in the Park” series.

When: Monday, May 13, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.

Details: Free. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and the family.

Additional information: Visit the city’s website or Eric Dodge’s website.

