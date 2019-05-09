Cedar City man sentenced for attempted aggravated murder

Stock image | Photo courtesy of Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — District Judge Keith C. Barnes last week sentenced a Cedar City man to 15 years to life for repeatedly stabbing an Enoch City resident in late January.

John Weston Oshley, 38, pleaded guilty Feb. 12 in 5th District Court to attempted aggravated murder, a first degree felony, according to court records. The aggravating factor was that he stabbed the man while attempting to commit burglary.

The judge on May 1 ordered no fine or fee but said restitution for the victim would remain open for three years and be determined by the Board of Pardons and Parole or the court.

Police were dispatched Jan. 27 at 1:53 a.m. to the residence located at 4596 North Enoch Road.

A female had called dispatch and reported a man outside screaming for help. The victim also called dispatch and said he had been stabbed.

Police found him covered in blood, with several wounds to his body and head, consistent with an assault and stabbing.

“Large amounts of blood were found all over the inside of the alleged victim’s house, as well as in the carport area outside of the home,” according to a news release at the time from the Iron County Attorney.

The victim identified Oshley as his attacker to police while being treated by medical personnel.

At that time, authorities secured a search warrant for Oshley’s residence in Cedar City, where they found clothes and a weapon containing a large amount of blood in a garbage can near his home.

Blood was also found in a vehicle parked in front of Oshley’s residence during a subsequent search.

