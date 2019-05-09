MISSING: Police looking for missing woman out of Littlefield, Beaver Dam area

Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help is locating Sarah Belle League, 39, of Littlefield, Arizona | Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Deputies from Mohave County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the report of a woman who’s been missing since April.

According to a press release sent out by the Sheriff’s Office, Sarah Belle League, 39, of Littlefield, was reported missing on April 18. Those who reported her missing believe she may gotten a ride from a man named John Kiwi to Love’s Travel Stop outside of Las Vegas on Interstate 15, where they ran out of gas.

Kiwi has a white Saturn with an Idaho partial plate “2TAM.”

“Sarah has not been seen or heard from since,” the release states.

League is described as being 5 feet 3 inches, around 120 pounds, blue eyes and last seen with long platinum blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of League or Kiwi is encouraged to contact Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or call the toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#19-017297.

