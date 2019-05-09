Washington County Commission rescinds permit to build 20-acre RV park in Veyo

Residents of the Brookside-Veyo area attended a meeting of the Washington County Commission focused on a proposed RV park in the Veyo area, St. George, Utah, April 15, 2019 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A proposed RV park that drew objections from Veyo and Brookside residents had an approved conditional use permit reversed by the Washington County Commission last week.

Last Friday the County Commission released its decision to reverse the permit the county’s planning commission granted to Pine Valley Mountain Recreation LLC. The group proposed to create an RV park that sported 128 RV pads, 10 tents sites, nine mini-cabins and accompanying amenities. The RV park would be spread over a 20-acre area.

County zoning does not list an RV park as a permitted use, so developers applied for a conditional use permit allowing it in January. The county planning commission granted the permit in a 4-3 vote during a March 12 meeting amid opposition from Veyo and Brookside residents.

The residents, who voiced concerns about the project violating county code in various ways while also claiming it would negatively impact water use in the area, appealed the commission’s ruling.

The appeal was heard by the County Commission in mid-April.

According to the 20-page decision, the county planning commission erred in issuing the permit based on the following points:

The proposed density and use is not appropriate in an open space transition zone;

A complete development plan was not submitted to the planning commission;

Additional conditions regarding fencing, lighting and on-site management should have been imposed;

There is insufficient evidence to support a finding that the proposed use will not create culinary water and fire protection issues.

The County Commissioners who heard the appeal and made the decision were Victor Iverson and Gil Almquist. Commissioner Dean Cox recused himself from the process.

While the commission’s report acknowledged there were additional concerns put forth by residents beyond those listed above, such as an alleged conflict of interest, the report stated those concerns were rendered moot as the permit had been rescinded.

The accusation of conflict of interest related to Veyo resident and businessman Slade Hughes who is one of the faces behind Pine Valley Mountain Recreation LLC.

Hughes is a member of the county planning commission who rescued himself during discussion and votes on the RV park project. He is also a principal employee of the Veyo Culinary Water Association. The latter position was mentioned during the permit appeal meeting as water became one of the prime topics of discussion.

Attorney Ron Hill, who represented 58 Veyo and Brookside residents opposing the RV park project, told the County Commission that the water association has an overtaxed system, is using more water than it has rights to – a subject he noted the state was aware of – and that there isn’t enough water pressure in the system to provide adequate fire protection.

“There is substantial evidence that the proposed (RV park) would create a problem with drinking water and fire protection,” the County Commission’s report states.

While the commission noted the county is not a water or utility provider and shouldn’t micromanage such entities, it nonetheless stated in the report that they weighed in on the matter because of the project’s potential impact on basic services in the area.

Despite the reversal of the permit, the County Commission said Pine Valley Mountain Recreation is free to submit an amended application that addresses the issues presented in the report.

In the wake of issues raised by the Veyo RV park project, the County Commission voted in March to place a moratorium on the approval of future outdoor recreation projects within the county for the next six months.

With the demand for rural recreational pursuits increasing with the population and visitation to the county, the commissioners said they wanted to get the ordinance right so issues similar to the Veyo RV park do not recur.

