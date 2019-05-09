Dixie Roundup Rodeo queen and princess chosen

L-R: Dixie Roundup Rodeo co-chairman Chad Drake, queen McKinley Drake, chairman Jeff Twitchell, princess Jaid Stowell and co-chairman Matt Stillman after Drake and Stowell were selected as royalty for the 85th annual Lions Dixie Roundup, scheduled to be held Sept. 19-21 in St. George, Utah | Photo courtesy of St. George Lions Club, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — McKinley Drake of St. George was recently named the queen of the 85th annual Lions Dixie Roundup Rodeo and Jaid Stowell of Parowan was named the event’s princess.

The royalty selection was announced by officials with the St. George Lions Club and its auxiliary organization.

Winners were chosen following a daylong judging process, during which they competed in several categories, including modeling, speech, interview, impromptu, photogenic and horsemanship.

Drake, the daughter of Chad and Natalie Drake, is a graduate of Desert Hills High School and is currently attending Dixie State University, where she is a member of DSU’s rodeo team.

Drake is no stranger to the Dixie Roundup Rodeo, having previously served as a princess and a first attendant. She also was the 2016 Utah State High School Rodeo queen and was named a Cinch All-Star the following year.

Stowell, the daughter of Coy and Kacey Stowell, is currently attending Parowan High School, where she is a member of the school’s rodeo team and the Future Farmers of America judging team. She also played basketball for the Lady Rams.

As part of their royalty duties, both will attend between six and 10 rodeos throughout Utah this summer, representing the Lions Dixie Roundup.

This year’s rodeo will be Sept. 19-21 at the historic Sun Bowl in downtown St. George.

Drake and Stowell will also spend a week before the rodeo visiting local schools and promoting the event, Lions Club officials said.

