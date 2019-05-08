Sudden storm cancels final Region 9 girls golf match; Desert Hills captures region title

With Annabelle Millard of Dixie looking on, Kellie Nance of Desert Hills prepares to putt during Region 9 golf match that was ultimately canceled due to weather, The Ledges Golf Club, St. George, Utah, May 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The final Region 9 high school girls golf match of the regular season was canceled Tuesday due to a late afternoon rainstorm that moved quickly into the area while the golfers were playing at The Ledges Golf Club in northern St. George.

More than three dozen golfers from the seven Region 9 schools were still out on the course when the first lightning strike was seen shortly after 4:30 p.m. The players and coaches made their way to the clubhouse and waited there to see if the match could be resumed, but the powerful storm kept getting closer until officials had no choice but to call it.

At the time of the stoppage, all of the girls had completed approximately 14 holes, with about four left to play. However, because each of the threesomes was playing at a different hole, having started at various holes, it wasn’t possible to just take their 9-hole scores as a cutoff and count those.

Instead, the match was simply dropped from the schedule, and no scores will be entered. The final region team and individual team scores were calculated to include just the seven season matches held to date, the first two of which were nine holes and the rest being the full 18 holes. The region match at SunRiver Golf Club in St. George on May 3 ended up being the last one that counted.

Desert Hills, which handily won all seven of the season matches as a team, was named the Region 9 champion. The Lady Thunder will be vying for their 10th straight state title next week. Dixie finished second in the team standings, Snow Canyon was third and Cedar placed fourth. For complete final standings and team scores, see the listing below.

The top 10 individual medalists were also named and recognized Tuesday at The Ledges clubhouse. Dixie freshman Annabelle Millard, who averaged 74.3 strokes over 18 holes on the season, was the region’s top golfer, with Pine View’s Bailia Milne taking second. Desert Hills saw three of its golfers make the top 10, and all six of the other Region 9 schools had at least one athlete among the top 11. See below for a top-10 listing and a photo of individual medalists.

Even though Tuesday’s match was canceled, St. George News had photographers there to capture some of the action before the storm hit. Check out the photo gallery below.

Next week’s 4A state tournament is scheduled for May 15-16 at East Bay Golf Course in Provo.

Region 9 final season standings and cumulative team stroke scores

Desert Hills 2,100 (350 stroke average per 18 holes, top four players) Dixie 2,234 (372) Snow Canyon 2,340 (390) Cedar 2,377 (396) Hurricane 2,419 (403) Pine View 2,415 (402) Canyon View 2,648 (441)

* Note: Hurricane is fifth and Pine View is sixth due to the Tigers earning more points in the match-by-match standings, even though their overall stroke total was slightly higher.

Region 9 final individual top 10 medalists

Annabelle Millard, Dixie 74.3 (per 18 hole stroke average) Bailia Milne, Pine View 80.1 Kellie Nance, Desert Hills 85.0 Keslee Sherman, Canyon View 83.3 Abby Leitze, Desert Hills 86.3 Breanne Green, Snow Canyon 85.3 Robin Kim, Desert Hills 87.8 Morgan Stout, Hurricane 88.5 Kinzie Kelsch, Dixie 88.5 Gabby Meyer, Snow Canyon 92.6

* Note: Some golfers may have slightly higher stroke averages than those below them on the list, but they earned more points in the match-by-match standings based on how they placed.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews