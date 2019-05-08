TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Written by Andrew Pinckney
May 8, 2019

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:

Weekend events | May 10 – May 12

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment 

  • Thursday-Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Newsies Auditions (The Stage Door) | Admission: Free | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | The Pajama Game | Admission: $17-21 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday 7 p.m. PDT| TJ Tyler Show | Admission: Free | Location: 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | Miss Ivins Scholarship Pageant | Admission: $5 | Location: Snow Canyon High School, 1385 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | A Midsummer Night’s Dream | Admission: $2 | Location: 27 N. Main St., St. George.

Family

Food/vendors/crafts

Music

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active/sporting

  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | SW Tech: Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: 510 W. 800 South, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 8 a.m. | Broken Mesa Trail Day | Admission: Free | Location: Broken Mesa trailhead, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8 a.m to 3 p.m. | Hurricane Mud Run | Admission: Various | Location: 2500 W. Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Yoga in the State Park Series – Sand Hollow | Admission: $25 | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 1600 E. 1700 South, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 8-9 p.m. | Space Race 5k Fun Run | Admission: $20 | Location: Cedar Canyon Nature Park, 1310 E. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9-11 p.m. | Star Party in the Wild | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Canyon Nature Park, 1310 E. Center St., Cedar City.

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

