TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Weekend events | May 10 – May 12
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Art Exhibit: Navajo Children | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | A Dream Manifested-Gallery Show by Artist- Matt Clark | Admission: Free | Location: DiFiore Center for the Arts, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. | Utah High School Creative Arts Fest | Admission: $15 submission, $5 entrance | Location: DME Creative Services, 1000 Bluff View Drive, Washington.
- Friday-Sunday, May 17-19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Photography Symposium | Admission: $125 | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art | Admission: Free | Location: 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Community Education: Embrace Aging | Admission: Various | Location: 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Global E.P. Fundraising Gala | Admission: $60 | Location: Courtyard by Marriott, 185 S. 1470 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Teen Love Mom & Me Workshop | Admission: $35, $27.50 pair | Location: The Society Center, 671 S. 1000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Red Lotus Life Self Healing Workshop | Admission: $50 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. | Sunday Meditation & Service | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
Entertainment
- Thursday-Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Newsies Auditions (The Stage Door) | Admission: Free | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | The Pajama Game | Admission: $17-21 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday 7 p.m. PDT| TJ Tyler Show | Admission: Free | Location: 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Miss Ivins Scholarship Pageant | Admission: $5 | Location: Snow Canyon High School, 1385 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | A Midsummer Night’s Dream | Admission: $2 | Location: 27 N. Main St., St. George.
Family
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: 1100 Tuacahn Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m to 1 p.m. | Young Eagles Rally | Admission: Free | Location: 2277 Kitty Hawk Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m to 2 p.m. | BAM at Bone Appetit — Meet Your Match! | Admission: Free | Location: 3540 S. Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 9-11 p.m. | National Astronomy Day at Zion Mountain Ranch | Admission: Free | Location: Zion Mountain Ranch.
- Sunday, 11 a.m to 9 p.m. | Moms Play Free at Fiesta Fun | Admission: Free | Location: Fiesta Family Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
Food/vendors/crafts
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m to 6 p.m. | Quilted Works turns Sweet 16 Birthday Party | Admission: Free | Location: Quilted Works, 140 N. 400 West, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Southern Utah Culinary Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m to noon | Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free | Location: 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Mother’s Day Weekend Botox Event | Admission: Various | Location: Beauty Restored, 1490 Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Mothers Day Feast | Admission: $32, 12 & under $15 | Location: Chef Hog, 4210 Bluegrass Way, St. George.
Music
- Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Hank Williams: Lost Highway by Randal Myler and Mark Harelik | Admission: $30 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Reid Nielsen “Faith of Our Fathers” at the Tabernacle | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday 7 p.m. PDT| Psychobilly Band | Admission: Free | Location: Virgin River Hotel & Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 2-9 p.m. PDT | One Hero at a Time | Admission: Various | Location: Virgin River Hotel & Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | John Houston’s Gospel Choir at the Tabernacle | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9:30 a.m to 2 p.m. | SHE turns One! Women’s Day Summit | Admission: $75 | Location: Red Mountain Resort, 1275 Red Mountain Circle, Ivins.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | A Mother’s Day of Pampering | Admission: Free | Location: 720 S. River Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Belly Dance in the Park | Admission: Free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Dixie LTA Prom | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Academy, 380 E. 3090 South, Washington.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | SW Tech: Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: 510 W. 800 South, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Broken Mesa Trail Day | Admission: Free | Location: Broken Mesa trailhead, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m to 3 p.m. | Hurricane Mud Run | Admission: Various | Location: 2500 W. Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Yoga in the State Park Series – Sand Hollow | Admission: $25 | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 1600 E. 1700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-9 p.m. | Space Race 5k Fun Run | Admission: $20 | Location: Cedar Canyon Nature Park, 1310 E. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9-11 p.m. | Star Party in the Wild | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Canyon Nature Park, 1310 E. Center St., Cedar City.
