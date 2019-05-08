Celebrate public lands, Grand Canyon National Park centennial at 13th annual ‘Amazing Earthfest’

Hikers enjoy the Vermillion Cliffs during Amazing Earthfest, Kanab, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the Amazing Earthfest, St. George News

KANE COUNTY — Join others visiting Southern Utah from around the nation and across the oceans in attending the 13th annual Amazing Earthfest. This year’s festivities, which run May 12-18, will commemorate the centennial of Grand Canyon National Park and explore the incredible natural clarity and darkness of night skies over the Colorado Plateau.

According to a press release from event organizers, Amazing Earthfest is an annual week-long, community-based festival in Kanab celebrating national and state parks, national forests, monuments and public lands of the American West.

“Amazing Earthfest helps people build informed connections to their public land through direct experience of its natural values including wildlife habitat and ecosystem functions, cultural sites, geology, and spectacular scenery,” the press release states. “The full range of outdoor learning and recreational opportunities in Kane County, Utah, is truly astonishing!”

Beginning Mother’s Day each year, the distinctive Amazing Earthfest features more than 30 events offered over the course of a week.

“Our events in the arts, documentary film, experiential learning and outdoor adventure for all age groups, inspire and educate residents and visitors to value stewardship of the many natural and cultural resources on our public lands, and to preserve these wonders for future generations.”

Events appeal to adults, youth and children interested in learning more about the natural world, Earth’s natural systems on the Colorado Plateau, plus native as well as historical pioneer cultures. Amazing Earthfest programs offer scheduled activities in five categories:

Arts and culture.

Community.

Documentary films.

Outdoor adventure.

Science and land.

For additional information or to learn how you can support, volunteer or attend the 13th annual Amazing Earthfest, visit the Amazing Earthfest website or call 435-644-3735.

Amazing Earthfest can also be followed on Facebook and Twitter.

