Beyond chance to talk to city officials, next open house at Town Square Park has events for whole family

ST. GEORGE — The next open houses being held by the city of St. George and featuring the opportunity to bend the ear of the mayor and City Council members will take place Thursday at Town Square Park.

More than just talking to elected officials and learning about various city departments, this third scheduled open house out of four will also offer guided bike tours, free food, free carousel rides and more.

“There will be so much to see at this Neighborhood Open House,” David Cordero, city of St. George communications and marketing director, said in a press release. “Those who attend may participate in a guided bicycle tour of parts of downtown, engage in a golfing demonstration and try out some of our recreational activities.”

According to the press release, city departments represented at the open house will include public works, water, energy services, leisure services, police, fire, golf, human resources, economic development, budget, finance and legal.

Mayor Jon Pike and St. George City Council members Jimmie Hughes, Joe Bowcutt, Michele Randall, Bette Arial and Ed Baca will also be in attendance.

Free hot dogs will be served while supplies last, and carousel rides will be free for the duration of the event from 6-8 p.m. The four-block bike tours begin at 6 p.m. at the park gazebo.

For more information, go to the city of St. George website.

Event details

What: City of St. George Neighborhood Open House.

When: Thursday, May 9, from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.

This event is free and open to the public

