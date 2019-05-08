Washington County unveils fair logo design winner

L-R: Washington County Commissioners Victor Iverson and Dean Cox, County fair logo design winner Adriana Morgan and Washington County Commissioner Gil Almquist, St. George, Utah, May 7, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A public competition to redesign the logo for the Washington County Fair came to an end Tuesday as the winning design was unveiled during a Washington County Commission meeting.

The new design, created by Adriana Morgan, a Dixie State University graduate who majored in digital design, beat out 10 other finalists that were picked from nearly 80 submissions, said Susi Lafaele, the director of operations for the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce.

Morgan’s design featured red rock mesas, a Ferris wheel and a blend of red, yellow and orange matching the landscape Washington County is known for.

“I like the unique landscape we have here in Southern Utah,” Morgan said when asked to give her inspiration for the new logo. “I really wanted to incorporate that.”

Morgan also likes the sun and the heat, and said the Ferris wheel, while representing the county fair, was also meant to look like a sunrise.

“After 27,000 votes over five days, this was our winner,” Lafaele said.

The call for the logo redesign submissions went out April 3 with the county receiving submissions from young and old alike. The youngest participant was a 10 year old from Bloomington Elementary while the oldest was 76, Lafaele said.

Once the designs were narrowed to 11 finalists, the public was invited to choose their favorite and vote online.

The prize for the winning logo design was $500, which was given to Morgan in the form of a giant check during the commission meeting.

The logo redesign is a part of a broader move by the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce to revamp and improve the county fair.

Last year Washington County launched an online survey asking residents what they did and did not like about the county fair and how it could be improved. The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce was chosen by the Washington County Commission to oversee implementation of proposed improvements, as well as direct the fair, overall.

Read more: Chamber of commerce tapped to run Washington County Fair, will consider potential changes

The chamber was brought on board after the commission did not renew a yearly contract with longtime fair director Wendy Sandberg due to a disagreement over how the fair should move forward. However, both the commission and chamber have repeatedly praised Sandberg with spearheading the fair for the last two decades.

In other business, the Washington County Commission passed a resolution to grant $50,000 to Ivins City for the purpose of finishing a walkway that wraps around the swimming hole portion of the Ivins Reservoir known as Fire Lake Park.

Fire Lake Park has become a particularly popular recreation spot for county residents and others, Ivins Mayor Chris Hart said.

Read more: Happy 100th! Ivins celebrates oldest reservoir in county

A major series of renovations has been done in recent years to create the park in cooperation between Ivins City, the Washington County Water Conservancy District and the Shivwits Paiute Reservation. The Shivwits were involved due to a part of Fire Lake Park extending into their reservation.

The total project is estimated to run $150,000, with the cost being split between Ivins, the county and the water district. Some of the materials for the project are slated to be donated by the Shivwits band.

The commission also approved a contract between the rural town of Enterprise and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for additional law enforcement coverage. While a sheriff’s deputy currently acts as a school resource officer, the new contract will supply a bailiff for the town’s justice court and dedicated patrols.

Law enforcement coverage from the Sheriff’s Office will replace a dedicated town marshal that was previously in place.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.